Floods hit northern Turkey; several people hurt, missing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say heavy rains have triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey, injuring several people and leaving one woman missing. The floods hit the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop. The worst-hit area appeared to be in Kastamonu where a town was inundated and dozens of cars were swept away. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops in the neighboring province of Sinop. The floods came as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish an ongoing wildfire in Mugla province, which runs along the Aegean Sea.