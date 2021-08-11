Woman identified in Loves Park murder

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The woman who was shot and killed Monday night in Loves Park has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's office.

Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Yashreanna Bell-Young, of Loves Park.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of the 7700 block of Venus Street on Monday. Authorities say when they arrived on scene, they found Bell-Young suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old Cameron I. Frazier, of Rockford, turned himself in to police Tuesday night.

Police say Frazier and Bell-Young had a prior relationship before the shooting.

Frazier now faces first-degree murder charges.