Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred is swirling toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with forecasters warning that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides. After a quiet month in the region, Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday. Tropical storm warnings have now been discontinued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where heavy rains and power outages were reported. Forecasters said Fred’s center could be over Hispaniola Wednesday, the southeastern Bahamas Thursday and north of Cuba on Friday as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.