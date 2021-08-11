Sharife Cooper’s late 3 lifts Hawks to 84-83 win over Pacers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sharife Cooper made a go-ahead, 3-pointer just before the buzzer that lifted the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night. Cooper scored 21 points and had nine assists. Atlanta drafted the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard with the No. 48 overall pick after he entered the draft following his freshman season at Auburn. First-round pick Jalen Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. First-round pick Chris Duarte led Indiana with 21 points and seven rebounds.