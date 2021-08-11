SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Lee and DeKalb Counties early this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new area of storms bubbled up early tonight, and may still bring a little severe weather to the Stateline.

While the storms may quickly head out of the Stateline, there is a chance that they reach severe levels before moving east. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and brief tornadoes are possible. Even if we don't see severe weather, parts of Lee and DeKalb counties may get frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and blustery winds.

A Watch is in effect for Lee and DeKalb counties, but storms may quickly move east before getting to severe levels. As a result, the threat to these two counties won't hang around for long.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch extends from part of the Stateline through the rest of northeast Illinois, then into northern Indiana and lower Michigan. Severe storms may move east and cause damage through 2 am in that direction.

Strong to severe storms in Iowa and Wisconsin earlier this evening struggled to make it into the Stateline. Strong to severe storms this morning took a lot of energy out of the atmosphere and left a "lid" of warmer air overhead. Even though we saw some additional heat and humidity recharge the atmosphere a little, it wasn't enough to break the lid on top of us for most spots. This is why storms didn't fire up locally. That said, the storms forming now and tonight are beyond the "lid", and have the ability to explode into severe thunderstorms.

While the severe weather should head eastward quickly tonight, stay alert if you are in Lee and DeKalb counties before midnight. Have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts through the night.

Tomorrow could bring one more round of severe weather locally, but the risk levels are a lot lower. The Stateline sits at a 1 out of 5 on the severe storm outlook, which means isolated severe storms are possible, like we are seeing tonight.