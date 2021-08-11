Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:41AM CDT until August 11 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 841 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rock Falls to near Castleton, moving east at 50

mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with

an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2

hours.

HAZARD…75 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Rock Falls, Princeton, Hennepin, Spring Valley, DePue,

Granville, Walnut, Ladd, Wyanet, Sheffield, Tiskilwa, Tampico, La

Moille, Dalzell, Buda, Bureau Junction, McNabb, Deer Grove and

Emerson.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room

on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in

search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from

windows.