Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:41AM CDT until August 11 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:41AM CDT until August 11 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 841 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Rock Falls to near Castleton, moving east at 50
mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with
an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2
hours.
HAZARD…75 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Rock Falls, Princeton, Hennepin, Spring Valley, DePue,
Granville, Walnut, Ladd, Wyanet, Sheffield, Tiskilwa, Tampico, La
Moille, Dalzell, Buda, Bureau Junction, McNabb, Deer Grove and
Emerson.
These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.