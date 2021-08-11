Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:41AM CDT until August 11 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 841 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Moille, or

10 miles northeast of Princeton, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Marseilles, Sheridan,

Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Hinckley, Somonauk,

Earlville, Waterman, North Utica, Serena, Leland, Paw Paw and

Naplate.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 52 and 96.

I-80 between mile markers 74 and 103.

I-88 between mile markers 70 and 74, and between mile markers 99 and

101.

This includes… Sandwich Fairgrounds, Buffalo Rock State Park,

Illini State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen

State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.