Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:37AM CDT until August 11 at 9:15AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:37AM CDT until August 11 at 9:15AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 837 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, or 15
miles northeast of Cambridge, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Dixon, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes,
Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.