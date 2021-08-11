Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:33AM CDT until August 11 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Putnam County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Bureau County in north central Illinois…

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 832 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rock Falls to near Castleton, moving east at

50 mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms,

with an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up

to 2 hours.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

Putnam, eastern Whiteside and Bureau Counties, including the

following locations… Seatonville, Spring Valley Airport, Cherry,

Penrose, Round Grove, Mark, Standard, Coal Hollow, Como and

Ottville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.