Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:27AM CDT until August 11 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 8:27AM CDT until August 11 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 826 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Morrison to near Kewanee, moving east at 45 mph.
An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with an
extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2 hours.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Morrison and Lyndon around 830 AM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Rock Falls, Coleta, Emerson, Sterling, Sheffield, Buda, Wyanet,
Tiskilwa, Princeton, Bureau Junction, Hennepin, Spring Valley and
DePue.