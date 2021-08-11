Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 10:20AM CDT until August 11 at 10:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 1019 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Round Lake

Beach, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove,

Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North

Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the

Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills and Woodstock.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.