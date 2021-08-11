Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 10:20AM CDT until August 11 at 10:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 10:20AM CDT until August 11 at 10:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 1019 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Round Lake
Beach, moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove,
Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North
Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the
Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills and Woodstock.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.