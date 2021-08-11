Rock County Sheriff’s Office brings back young-adult program

JANESVILLE (WREX) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is bringing back a program to help educate the next generation of workers in law enforcement.

The office is accepting applications for its Police Explorer Program. The program is for young adults ages 14 - 20 who have a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, helping with special events and other activities.

Meetings will take place at the Rock County Sheriff's Office at least once a month. Lessons include learning the rules officers follow and the different equipment they use. Students will then get to apply what they learned in class outside of the office by using the equipment. Examples include performing a standardized field sobriety tests and shooting a taser. The students will also be asked to volunteer at various events and fundraisers with the sheriff's office.

"Say you want to be a police officer, but you don't have much experience," said Dep. Zachary Anacker of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. "This gives you an excellent opportunity to see if you actually want to do that. We actually have people at our sheriff's office who have been a police explorer before. They weren't here, but they were doing it at other types of departments who have had the program longer than we have."

Dep. Anacker says this also marks the return of the program, after it was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the students who were in the program before the pandemic began will be brought back.

Applications can be emailed to Dep. Anacker at zachary.anacker@co.rock.wi.us. Applications are due on Aug. 27. To download an application, click HERE.