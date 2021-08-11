Polish ruling coalition collapses amid rift over media bill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing coalition government has lost its slim majority in parliament amid a rift over legislation that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired a deputy prime minister who is the head of the Agreement party . The minister had opposed the media bill. Agreement said Wednesday that it was formally leaving Morawiecki’s government, taking with it the coalition’s slim parliamentary majority. The ruling Law and Justice party still plans to hold a vote later in the day on the legislation that is widely viewed as a effort to silence a U.S.-owned broadcaster that is critical of the government.