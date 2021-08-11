Nearly 60,000lbs of frozen raw chicken products recalled in multiple states, including Illinois

(CNN) — Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken products for possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced company’s voluntary recall on its website late Monday.

Five products are included in the recall under three brand names: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand.

According to the USDA, there have been 28 illnesses in eight states. The CDC investigation notice last updated June 2 identified six states for having illnesses: Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 and include the establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

