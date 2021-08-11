Judge: House entitled to some of Trump’s financial records

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats who have spent years investigating Donald Trump are entitled to some of the former president’s financial records. That’s according to a ruling Wednesday from a federal judge in Washington. The ruling empowering Congress to have records from 2017 and 2018 is the latest development in years-long legal skirmishes. At issue is a demand from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which in 2019 and again last February subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for the records. Mehta wrote that though he had previously permitted the committee’s demand for records to “proceed without qualification,” a Supreme Court opinion from 2020 required a new analysis in favor of more limited access.