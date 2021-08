ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School students had the opportunity to wash and dry two loads of laundry for free.

The MolinaCares Accord in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Illinois partnered with Five Alarm Coin Laundry to host the Fresh for Summer Laundry Program.

The next free laundry day is set for Wednesday, August 18th from 4 -7 p.m.