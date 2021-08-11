10 dead, dozens feared trapped by landslide in north India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A big landslide has struck a bus and several other vehicles on a highway in the hills of northern India, killing at least 10 people and trapping dozens of others. Police say 14 people have been rescued from the vehicles hit by the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state. They say more than 100 rescuers have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers. Officials say 10 bodies have been recovered and about 25 to 30 people remain trapped. Heavy rain has caused several landslides in the state over the past few weeks. The region is 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of New Delhi.