Dakota looking forward to full season after getting cut extra short

DAKOTA (WREX) — After playing just two games in the shortened spring football season, Dakota is extra motivated and hungry to get back on the field. Especially after so many quiet nights last fall.

"It was kind of eerie on Friday afternoons here last fall," head coach Joe Free said. "You've been playing football since 5th grade or coaching it. You come out on a Friday night and it's no one."

That void can lead to some negative thoughts, but now Free is optimistic for what's ahead in the coming months.

"You know, you can start thinking about people coming to the stadium on Friday night," Free said.

The atmosphere at Dakota always makes for some fun Friday nights, and the players are excited to take the field after such a difficult last school year.

"It feels amazing," senior offensive lineman and safety Adam Thompson said. "Everyone is all hyped up to come to practice. We always pick each other up. We're always flying around. We all have energy. It's just a great environment to play with everyone around here."

The Indians are playing in the new-look NUIC, which is just one conference now without separate divisions. Nine teams fill out the league, meaning teams had to find an extra non-conference game for one week. Dakota will start the season with a non-conference road trip to Ottawa to face a strong Marquette program, Aug. 27.