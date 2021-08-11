Climate report shows extreme weather changes in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX)—After the UN released its latest report on climate change, local experts are breaking down what we could see in our area.

Region one planning council sustainability and resiliency coordinator Shelby best says the large amounts of rain in short periods of time we saw this week is a sign of climate change.

These large amounts of rain can lead to flooding that will impact our sewer systems and farmlands.

"As far as planting for crops go, whether or not farmers would be able to get out and plant in time and the same for harvesting, because it's really hard to do those things when you are in a wet field," said Best. "We really need to start taking climate change and it's affecting more seriously because in some ways and for some people it's already here," said Best.

Because of climate change, our area could experience severe droughts like we saw earlier this summer.

And while it's still to be determined when the extremes will reach new limits, best says now is the time for people to take action, like pushing legislators to make climate-conscious decisions.

"To become more involved in putting together better initiatives and programs that help us reduce submission through various things like transportation, focusing on growing our better renewable energy programs," said Best.