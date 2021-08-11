City of Rockford holds final Summer Family Market of 2021

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Dozens of people came out to Wantz Park Wednesday for the latest edition of the Summer Family Market.

The market is held by the City of Rockford, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District and Community Action. It provides free groceries to families with children 18 and under living at home. Families got a box of pre-packaged food and milk. People were able to drive or walk up and volunteers gave out the boxes. After 2020 taking a toll on families, organizers say this is their way to give back.

"This is our way of helping individuals who have been effected by COVID getting them food and helping them with meals so that their families have food to eat," said housing advocate Lance Mitchell.

This was the City of Rockford's final Summer Family Market of 2021. The next time Northern Illinois Food Bank's mobile market will give out food in Rockford is on Saturday at The WORD Ministry at 1401 W. State St., from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.