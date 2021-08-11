Another day of dangerous heat likely ahead of late week cooldown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One more day of dangerous heat is ahead, but cooler weather is finally in sight.

Going over 100° again:

High heat and humidity create uncomfortable conditions for Wednesday. Highs hit the low 90s, but with the humidity it may feel 10° warmer than that. Expect the hit index in the lower 100s for most of the afternoon.

Heat Advisories go into effect at noon Wednesday, lasting until 7 pm, highlighting when we'll see the worst of the heat. Take it easy and drink plenty of water in the heat. Have a cool spot to go to, especially if the heat makes you feel nauseous or dizzy. The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very similar, so take steps to avoid both.



Another dangerously hot afternoon is ahead for midweek. If you must be outside, take it easy and stay hydrated.

Thursday features high temperatures near 90, but the humidity won't be quite as high. The heat index only gets into the upper 90s Thursday. Don't let that slightly "cooler" outlook excite you too much. You'll still want to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Late in the week, cooler weather gets rid of the heat and humidity. We'll stay near or below average the rest of the week and through early next week.

Heat gives way to plummeting temperatures:

After a stretch of very hot days this week, a cooldown returns in time for the weekend. The cooler weather comes in as early as Thursday evening, with lows falling into the lower and middle 60s.

A reprieve from heat is ahead late this week.

By Friday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures only get into the lower 80s. Average highs for the middle of August is right around 82°, so it'll feel much more typical. The cooler weather does stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures into the lower and middle 80s. Highs warm up just a bit into early next week, with middle 80s likely.