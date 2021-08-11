Amnesty reports widespread rapes ‘with impunity’ in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says dozens of women have described shocking sexual assaults by Ethiopian soldiers and allied forces in the country’s Tigray conflict, and its researcher calls it striking how the perpetrators appeared to act without fear of punishment from their commanders. Donatella Rovera tells The Associated Press that “all of these forces from the very beginning, everywhere, and for a long period of time felt it was perfectly OK with them to perpetrate these crimes because they clearly felt they could do so with impunity, nothing holding them back.” Amnesty says the more than 1,000 cases documented are a “small fraction” of the reality.