Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:21PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 520 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Galena to Tampico. Additional scattered

strong storms were developing just southwest of the Rockford metro.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Additional organized stronger

storms, potentially reaching severe limits, will likely move into

this area after 6 to 630 PM.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe,

Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy,

Polo, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,

Pecatonica and Forreston.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

north central Illinois.