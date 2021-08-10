Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:05PM CDT until August 10 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Shabbona to near Mendota, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake

Holiday, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, North Utica,

Serena, Leland, Paw Paw, Sublette, Millington, Dayton and Lee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.