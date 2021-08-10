Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:03PM CDT until August 10 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Campbellsport to Twin Lakes, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters reported a localized wind gust to

77 mph near Eagle.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Menomonee

Falls, West Bend, Muskego, Whitewater, Hartford, Pewaukee, Sussex,

Elkhorn, Hartland, Delavan, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago,

Delafield and Jackson.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.