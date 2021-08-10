Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:02PM CDT until August 10 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hebron to near Huntley, moving east at 60 mph.

These storms have a history of producing wind damage.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman

Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett,

Crystal Lake, Ohare Airport and Streamwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.