Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:28PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 527 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles north of Portage to near Lodi to near Warren,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,

Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland,

Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac

and Marshall.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.