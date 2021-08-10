Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:27PM CDT until August 10 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:27PM CDT until August 10 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Schapville to 6 miles northwest of Mount Carroll to
near Fairhaven, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
north central Whiteside, Jo Daviess, central Carroll, Jackson,
southeastern Jones and northern Clinton Counties, including the
following locations… Otter Creek, Whitton, North Hanover, Wacker,
Elizabeth Fairgrounds, Ideal, Aiken, Teeds Grove, Ustick and
Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.