Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:27PM CDT until August 10 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Schapville to 6 miles northwest of Mount Carroll to

near Fairhaven, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Whiteside, Jo Daviess, central Carroll, Jackson,

southeastern Jones and northern Clinton Counties, including the

following locations… Otter Creek, Whitton, North Hanover, Wacker,

Elizabeth Fairgrounds, Ideal, Aiken, Teeds Grove, Ustick and

Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.