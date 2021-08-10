Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:24PM CDT until August 10 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Council Hill to Mount Carroll to near Tampico,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Rock Falls, Chadwick and Deer Grove around 530 PM CDT.

Lanark around 540 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Pearl City, Shannon, Apple River, Warren, Freeport and German Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.