Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:04PM CDT until August 10 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa…

Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa…

Northern Jones County in east central Iowa…

Delaware County in northeastern Iowa…

Northern Linn County in east central Iowa…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 403 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Sherrill to near Monticello, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Dubuque, Asbury, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Sageville and Durango

around 410 PM CDT.

East Dubuque around 420 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Cascade, Menominee, Bernard, Canton, Zwingle and La Motte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.