Rivets lose big to Traverse City in final week of NWL season

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets surrendered 10 runs in the 1st inning on their way to a 16-6 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday. Max Rundberg had a rough outing in his Rivets debut, hitting the first 3 batters he faced before allowing 8 earned runs and getting pulled in the first inning.

Former Boylan standout Justin Kerestes joined up with the Rivets for the final week of the season after playing in a league in Virginia earlier this summer. Kerestes doubled and scored in his first at-bat, and also drove in a run later in the game. He finished 2-4 with 2 runs and an RBI in the loss.