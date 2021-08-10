Skip to Content

Rivets lose big to Traverse City in final week of NWL season

Rivets Justin Kerestes

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets surrendered 10 runs in the 1st inning on their way to a 16-6 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday. Max Rundberg had a rough outing in his Rivets debut, hitting the first 3 batters he faced before allowing 8 earned runs and getting pulled in the first inning.

Former Boylan standout Justin Kerestes joined up with the Rivets for the final week of the season after playing in a league in Virginia earlier this summer. Kerestes doubled and scored in his first at-bat, and also drove in a run later in the game. He finished 2-4 with 2 runs and an RBI in the loss.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

