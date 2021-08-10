New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The third-term Democratic governor is increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies desert him following last week's report from state Attorney General Letitia James that detailed 11 women's claims of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of harassment.

He has resisted calls for his resignation from top Democrats including President Biden.