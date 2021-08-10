Liz Cheney’s Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced that they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump. Republicans in Park and Carbon counties recently voted unanimously in favor of the move, telling Cheney in letters “You’re Fired!” The Casper Star-Tribune reports the county votes are largely symbolic. The Republican Party can withdraw or withhold support from GOP officeholders and candidates but can’t oust anybody from the party. Cheney describes her impeachment vote and criticism of Trump as putting principle and the U.S. Constitution above the former president.