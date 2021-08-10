Israeli troops shoot, arrest suspected Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian woman after she attacked them with a knife in the occupied West Bank. The military says the woman was hospitalized after being shot in her “lower body” near the northern West Bank city of Nablus late on Monday. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident. Palestinians have carried out dozens of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in recent years, mostly in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say soldiers often use excessive force.