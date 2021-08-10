High heat and strong storms strike again Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We almost get a complete repeat of Tuesday's weather for Wednesday. Hot and muggy conditions are likely all day, then strong to severe storms are possible again in the evening. The weather should break away from this pattern late this week.

Stormy pattern:

The muggy air provides fuel for more storms Wednesday, both early in the morning and again in the evening.

Storms redevelop south of I-80 overnight, and bubble up to I-88 by sunrise. These may produce multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, so flash flooding is a risk through Lee County into the morning. North of I-88, the weather remains quiet and dry.

Most of the Midwest sees scattered severe weather Wednesday evening.

Storms hold off until the evening hours again, and likely come through between 5 pm and 9 pm. They likely fire up in southern Wisconsin and head south into the Stateline. The Stateline is under a 2 out of 5 for severe risk, which means scattered severe weather is possible, but not all areas pick up the storms. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, though hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding are possible. The storms look to exit by the late evening hours.

Thursday remains dry during the day, then one last round of storms moves through Thursday evening. These fire up along a cold front, so the timing of the cold front determines where the storms set up. For now, much of the Stateline remains quiet Thursday, while spots south of I-88 could see strong storms.

The remainder of the week stays dry, with storms not returning until late next week.

High heat:

Uncomfortable levels of heat and humidity hit again Wednesday. Heat Advisories go into effect again between noon and 7 pm across the Stateline, highlighting when the worst of the heat hits.

Heat Advisories return Wednesday, highlighting when and where harsh heat hits again.

While not quite as hot as Tuesday, Wednesday could see the heat index near 105 degrees for most of the afternoon. As you did Tuesday afternoon, take it easy in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Thursday remains hot and humid, though the humidity should be down slightly and not as bothersome as Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat index may only reach the middle 90s. Beyond Thursday, relief from the heat and storms arrives.

Calmer and cooler late:

Thursday's cold front brings an end to the stormy and muggy weather. Friday through the middle of next week remain sunny and dry. Friday cools off to the low 80s, with low humidity. Conditions stay that way through the weekend.

By the middle of next week, temperatures rise slightly into the middle 80s. Chances for storms may return by that point, but at least the hot and humid pattern with strong storms goes away for a while.