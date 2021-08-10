Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT

Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…North central Illinois, northeast Illinois, and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity will cause heat
illnesses to occur in fewer than 30 minutes when in direct
sunlight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&