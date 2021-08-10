Ethiopia to citizens: Stop Tigray forces ‘once and for all’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Tuesday summoned “all capable” citizens to war, urging them to join the military and stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all.” It is apparently abandoning the unilateral cease-fire it declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray, while deadly fighting now spreads into other regions. The Tigray conflict now affects all of Ethiopia’s 110 million people, and the Tigray forces are no longer on the defensive in a war that the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister once declared would be over within weeks.