Durand School District says masks in schools should be a parental decision

The Durand School District is defying the governor's mask mandate and is allowing to decide if students should wear masks in schools.

Durand Superintendent Kurt Albersett says the school board decided masking should be optional a month ago.

But even with the governor's new order, the district is standing by its decision.

"As the mandate came out, I think our board felt that the local bodying of Durand could decide what is best for Durand and Durand students," said Albersett. "We will utilize other mitigations and factors as far as social distancing, hand washing, sanitization and other things like that"

The Winnebago County Health Department released a statement in regards to the school's decision saying "As of August 2, Winnebago County has escalated to a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This is a warning that our community is at serious risk and needs to act now to reduce the spread. The Winnebago County Health Department continues to recommend Universal Indoor Masking"

Meanwhile, other districts like the Oregon School District changed its plans to be in line with state guidelines.

"What we had said was we were going to allow parents to make the decision and then we were going to make any additional mitigations based on local data," said Superintendent Tom Mahoney.

Albertsett says if the district sees a spike in cases, it will reassess its masking decision.