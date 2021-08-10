Despite calm, Israeli town copes with scars of rocket fire

SDEROT, Israel (AP) — The Israeli border town of Sderot appears to be well on the road to recovery, just three months after the latest war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Its streets are bustling. It is filled with well-kept parks and playgrounds, and the local real-estate market is booming. But underneath this veneer of normalcy, the scars of years of rocket fire run deep, and experts still struggle to figure out their long-term effects on a generation of parents and children who have come of age in this traumatic environment. Residents suffer from a variety of conditions. Many fear it is just a matter of time before fighting resumes.