Biden nominates US Attorneys for Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his nominees to lead high-profile U.S. Attorney offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Biden picked Damian Williams for the top spot in Manhattan’s Southern District of New York, and Breon Peace to head Brooklyn’s Eastern District of New York. Both men are Black. Williams would be the first Black person to run the Manhattan office. Both offices have been involved in attention-getting investigations and prosecutions. Williams is currently chief of the securities and commodities task force in the Southern District office. Peace worked in the Eastern District office from 2000 to 2002. The nominees must be confirmed by the Senate.