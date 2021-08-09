Winnebago adjusts on fly as tornado sirens disrupt 1st practice

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — With severe weather popping up all over the area Monday afternoon, high school football teams were trying to practice for the 1st time ahead of the 2021 season. After heavy rain kept them inside a little longer than anticipated, Winnebago headed outside around 3:45 p.m. to get to work. But as the players walked out to the field, tornado sirens sounded and the team went right back in the building and headed for the weight room in the basement.

"Who would have thought, no rain all month then the first day of practice you got a downpour and tornado warnings," Winnebago head coach Mark Helm said with a shrug. "You know it's a little chaotic like it always is the first day. But I've been in this thing long enough to know you just roll with the punches and get done what you can get done and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."

The Indians lost some close games last year in the shortened spring season. The players hope this year brings about a more regular routine than they had last year.

"It's been awhile since we had a normal schedule," Winnebago senior Michael Cunningham said. "It'll be great just to go out there on a Friday in the fall and play football. Stepping on the field under the lights. The fans cheering with my teammates ready to play a game."

The Indians will get the chance to play in front of their home crowd in the season opener, as they host Genoa-Kingston in week one.