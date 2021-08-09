Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches have been issued for various Caribbean islands for what soon could become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center announced Monday evening that watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Forecasters believe the disturbance heading toward the Lesser Antilles could become Tropical Storm Fred later Monday night or early Tuesday morning. It has been more than a month since the last storm, Hurricane Elsa, formed. The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.