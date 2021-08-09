Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Lena to near Coleta. Movement was northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lena around 505 AM CDT.

Cedarville and Winslow around 510 AM CDT.

This includes Interstate 88 near mile marker 37.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.