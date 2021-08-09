Sixth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced

Sixth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announcedNew
(WSIL) — Illinois has picked three more $100,000 winners in the state’s ‘All in for the Win’ vaccine lottery.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. The winners of the sixth drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:
- $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
- $100,000 cash prize: Suburban Cook County
- $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
Last Monday, winners were drawn from Macon County, Schaumburg, and Springfield.
Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery.
As of Monday, 55 percent of eligible children – those between the ages of 12 and 17 – have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the full schedule for the drawings:
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|1
|$1,000,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Monday, August 2, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Restore Illinois Regions
|22
|$100,000
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide
|2
|$1,000,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021
Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$150,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions
|17
|$150,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021