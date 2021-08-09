Sixth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced

(WSIL) — Illinois has picked three more $100,000 winners in the state’s ‘All in for the Win’ vaccine lottery.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. The winners of the sixth drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

$100,000 cash prize: Suburban Cook County

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last Monday, winners were drawn from Macon County, Schaumburg, and Springfield.

Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery.

As of Monday, 55 percent of eligible children – those between the ages of 12 and 17 – have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.

Here’s the full schedule for the drawings:

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 1 $1,000,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Monday, July 19, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Monday, August 2, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 3 $150,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions 17 $150,000 Friday, September 3, 2021