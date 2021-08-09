Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats released a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs. That will set up a battle this fall over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions. The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition. The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.