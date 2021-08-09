Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week and killed six people is on hold as investigators await a break in poor weather conditions. National Transportation Safety Board official Clint Johnson said Monday that low clouds and fog continue to delay wreckage recovery efforts. Johnson says the wreckage is in a rugged and steep area that is heavily forested. He says the flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed. Killed in the crash were pilot and five passengers. Their bodies have been recovered.