Olympic flag arrives in Paris ahead of 2024 Games

PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo brandished the Olympic flag on Monday in Paris upon her return from Tokyo, as the French capital will organize the Games in 2024. After leaving the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport, surrounded by many of France’s Olympic medalists, Hidalgo spoke of her “great emotion.” She formally received the flag Sunday during the Tokyo closing ceremony from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. She said the Games will be “very positive for our country” and acknowledged that the Tokyo Games were “organized in very difficult conditions” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.