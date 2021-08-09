NIU football turns the page, gets set for 2021 season

DEKALB (WREX) — It's a new season, and a fresh start for the NIU football team. With the addition of several players, on top of the returners they have coming back, the Huskies are ready to roll this season. After a shortened season last year, an August training camp is key to team success.

"It's really helpful because just getting thrown into it you didn't know how stuff was going to be, but with training camp and all that we get the feeling before we actually start going," said sophomore running back Harrison Waylee. "You know going against our defense, defense going against our offense, it's needed."

The team adds Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who brings experience and more to the team.

"I wanted to win games first of all," said Lombardi. "I wanted to be at a place where I felt like I could be successful. I wanted to be at a place where I could change the program on and off the field."

There's a different feel to this year's team.

"People want to compete, and it shows," said senior offensive lineman Brayden Patton. "It shows on and off the field. We got guys sprinting to the ball, all twelve guys on defense, offensive guys, we're sprinting to the ball way more than we have ever."

Heading into his third year as the head coach, Thomas Hammock has his pack of Huskies ready for battle.

"The foundation and the structure is in place," said Hammock. "I think for us, now we can move forward, we don't have to start from ground zero, we can start from a lot further place than we were a year ago. I couldn't be more excited about where we're at and our thing is, if we can stay healthy, we feel like we can have a really good team."

The Huskies start their season on the road September 4th at Georgia Tech, before returning home to Huskie Stadium to host Wyoming September 11th.