New this week: ‘CODA,’ Chance the Rapper film and ‘Heels’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Lizzo and Ben Platt and an animated series on Disney+ that features a bevy of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in reimagined events called “What If…?” One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday after causing a sensation at the Sundance Film Festival in January. And Chance the Rapper is bringing his concert to the movie theater with his concert film “Magnificent Coloring World,” which premieres Aug. 13 in select AMC theaters.