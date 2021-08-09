Man in custody, officer on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — A man is in custody and authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Police Department says they received a call of a man with a gun early Sunday morning in the 900 block of Spiros Ct.

When officers arrived, they heard gunfire and called for additional units.

The first officer on scene saw a man pointing a gun at other people in the area. The officer told the suspect to stop.

Police say the suspect did not stop and the officer fired a shot from his pistol. The suspect was not shot and immediately ran from the area, according to police.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

30-year-old Dante Ormond faces multiple charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Illinois State Police. The officer involved is on administrative leave.